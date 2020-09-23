Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.82% of Criteo worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Criteo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Criteo by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Criteo by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Criteo by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth $800,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

