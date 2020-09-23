CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,051.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $158,483.94 and $32,051.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01482492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00075171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00198230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @



CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

