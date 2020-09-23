Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CURLF opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

