Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

