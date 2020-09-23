CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

CTMX opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.60. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

