Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.24

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.24 and traded as low as $228.26. Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 79,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other news, insider Margaret Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

