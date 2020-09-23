DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. DATA has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $369,336.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin and DDEX. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01482492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00075171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00198230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, UEX, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.