DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 15% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $273,511.78 and $303.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.04332125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033900 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.