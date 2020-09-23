DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.73. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

