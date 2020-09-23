Deutsche Boerse (DB1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR: DB1) recently:

9/22/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DB1 opened at €150.35 ($176.88) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

