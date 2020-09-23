Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Diamond has a market cap of $1.78 million and $3,708.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.81 or 0.02073974 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,527,972 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

