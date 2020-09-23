Dimecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $734,212.59 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $734,212.59 and $478.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 78.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025093 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003489 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003753 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

