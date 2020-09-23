Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Tops $0.0011

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $7,092.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,981,396,008 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

