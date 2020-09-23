e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0744 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.28 million and $49.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00420433 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002934 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,311 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,988 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

