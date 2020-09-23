EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $73,494.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.04332125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033900 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

