Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $811,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of -0.34. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.