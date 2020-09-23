Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $30.14 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00016938 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, LBank and BCEX. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $874,326.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

