Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,744 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,331% compared to the average volume of 1,520 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 220,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

