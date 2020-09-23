Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0039

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top and Coinall. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $443,659.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinBene, DEx.top, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

