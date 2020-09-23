Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at C$405,712.24. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $54,800 over the last three months.

TSE ERF opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.1405243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.77%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

