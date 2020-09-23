EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of EnPro Industries worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 161.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NPO opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

