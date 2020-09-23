EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 339,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,851. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

