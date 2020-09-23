Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.53.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.29. 119,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 101.72. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.