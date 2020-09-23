Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $333,966.79

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $333,966.79 and $12,505.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.88 or 0.03177903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,931,023 coins and its circulating supply is 173,901,610 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

