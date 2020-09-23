Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $9,780.52 and $118.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.04332125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

