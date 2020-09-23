Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 141646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $21.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Eve & Co Inc Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

