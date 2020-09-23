EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Hits $113,074.18

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $113,074.18 and $651,845.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00079561 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001377 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000448 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00115772 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007965 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

