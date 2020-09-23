EXMR (EXMR) Market Capitalization Tops $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000680 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

