Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a market capitalization of $25,871.64 and approximately $1,823.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,317.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.88 or 0.03177903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.02029373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00420908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00860590 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00500863 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 613,796 coins and its circulating supply is 448,796 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

