FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 7.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,161 shares of company stock worth $14,541,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The company had a trading volume of 169,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.