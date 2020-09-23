Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 424,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

