Financial Contrast: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) vs. Medallia (OTCMKTS:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medallia and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 7 0 2.78 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $36.11, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Medallia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 9.97 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -20.20 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Medallia has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -31.54% -30.19% -17.38% KLDiscovery N/A -34.80% -7.56%

Summary

Medallia beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

