Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.62. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

