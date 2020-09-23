First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.