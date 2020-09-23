First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.51% of First of Long Island worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

