First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.27

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and traded as low as $53.12. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $53.29, with a volume of 3,831 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

