FlypMe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,125.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $166,574.86 and $16,125.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01482492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00075171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00198230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000674 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

