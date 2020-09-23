Fmr LLC Acquires 626,300 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.37% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.35. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

