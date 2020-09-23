Fmr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,069,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of Cronos Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

