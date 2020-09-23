Fmr LLC Buys New Holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.74). As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

