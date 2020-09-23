Fmr LLC Buys New Shares in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,515,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Fmr LLC owned about 2.35% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

