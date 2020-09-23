Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.62% of Old Second Bancorp worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 12,165.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 97,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 178.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

