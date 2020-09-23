Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.29% of Urovant Sciences worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UROV opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

