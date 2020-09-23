Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796,525 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 375,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 225,869 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

