Fmr LLC Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 891,723.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ASX stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.