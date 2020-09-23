Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kennametal worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Kennametal stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -424.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

