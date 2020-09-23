Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 1,073.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.28% of GrafTech International worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 13,820.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

