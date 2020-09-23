Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tenaris worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,477,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 177,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 177,251 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

