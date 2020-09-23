Fmr LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

