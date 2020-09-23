Fmr LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,514 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.36% of Hilltop worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hilltop by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

HTH opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

